‘Her spirit’s being felt’: Ally Davis Memorial Blood Drive brings in donations for second year

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Ally Davis was always an advocate for change, leading the charge and lifting an arm for those in need.

“She was a fighter, from birth. She loved everybody,” said her father Barry Davis. “You know, it doesn’t seem real, at this point, that she’s gone.”

Ally died in a car crash in 2020, shocking the community she loved, sending ripples through Prestonsburg and beyond.

“She’s not here physically, which is wrong, but her spirit’s being felt,” said Barry.

To honor her love for people and giving back, the Davis’ and American Red Cross partnered with the Mountain Arts Center where she shined on stage during her 21 years.

“No better place to do this than the Mountain Arts Center. Ally grew up on this stage and she was just a light. She lit up every room she ever entered, from a very early age,” said Barry. “This place is very special to us as well.”

The Ally Davis Memorial Blood Drive kicked off for its second year Friday, inviting the community she loved to help give the gift of life.

“The easiest way to give life and to extend life. It’s not only just to save a person’s life, you can extend a person’s life by donating blood,” said American Red Cross Eastern Kentucky Executive Director Debbie Ranier.

While Ally was only 21 at the time of her death, her father said their family was only blessed with those years thanks to a blood donor who saved her life after she was born with complications.

“After three days, we knew we weren’t going to be able to take her home. And we had to just see her in the NIC unit,” said Barry. “The blood transfusion just was so important to get her home. And it gave her enough to give her some strength to fight. And that was her. She was a fighter, all the way. Every day she lived.”

That fight pushed Ally through until her death, which is why her family is encouraging people to give, love, and “be an Ally.”

The Red Cross hosts hundreds of blood drives across the nation every day. You can find those here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Night Sky Image
Skywatchers will enjoy a rare out-of-this-world view next week
GHGA is recalling the products over possible listeria contamination.
Some vegetable products sold at Kroger recalled over possible listeria contamination
Reuben Adams, Jutahn McClain, Andru Phillips, DeVito Tisdale and Joel Williams were facing...
5 current, former UK football players sue members of Lexington Police Department
According to the Lexington Fire Dept., the call was originally dispatched as a possible...
Victim in latest deadly shooting in Lexington identified
Lexington police are looking for a driver involved in a crash Thursday night.
Lexington police looking for driver who intentionally caused crash

Latest News

A judge sentenced 51-year-old Scotty Johnson to 20 years in federal prison for the production...
Madison County man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
DeSantis expands state of emergency as storm expected to hit Florida
The Lexington Police Department has assisted a Kentucky politician in recovering her stolen car.
Lexington police recover state representative’s stolen vehicle
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Hunter Collins, they are asked to contact the...
Missing Powell County teen located
The mission will test the new space launch system rocket, Orion spacecraft and other components...
NASA delays moon rocket launch due to potential hurricane