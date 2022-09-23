‘Her spirit’s being felt’: Ally Davis Memorial Blood Drive brings in donations for second year

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Ally Davis was always an advocate for change, leading the charge and lifting an arm for those in need.

“She was a fighter, from birth. She loved everybody,” said her father Barry Davis. “You know, it doesn’t seem real, at this point, that she’s gone.”

Ally died in a car crash in 2020, shocking the community she loved, sending ripples through Prestonsburg and beyond.

“She’s not here physically, which is wrong, but her spirit’s being felt,” said Barry.

To honor her love for people and giving back, the Davis’ and American Red Cross partnered with the Mountain Arts Center where she shined on stage during her 21 years.

“No better place to do this than the Mountain Arts Center. Ally grew up on this stage and she was just a light. She lit up every room she ever entered, from a very early age,” said Barry. “This place is very special to us as well.”

The Ally Davis Memorial Blood Drive kicked off for its second year Friday, inviting the community she loved to help give the gift of life.

“The easiest way to give life and to extend life. It’s not only just to save a person’s life, you can extend a person’s life by donating blood,” said American Red Cross Eastern Kentucky Executive Director Debbie Ranier.

While Ally was only 21 at the time of her death, her father said their family was only blessed with those years thanks to a blood donor who saved her life after she was born with complications.

“After three days, we knew we weren’t going to be able to take her home. And we had to just see her in the NIC unit,” said Barry. “The blood transfusion just was so important to get her home. And it gave her enough to give her some strength to fight. And that was her. She was a fighter, all the way. Every day she lived.”

That fight pushed Ally through until her death, which is why her family is encouraging people to give, love, and “be an Ally.”

The Red Cross hosts hundreds of blood drives across the nation every day. You can find those here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.