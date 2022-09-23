Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Quick temp spike this weekend

Temperatures spike for the weekend
Temperatures spike for the weekend(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Everyone is now on the other side of a potent cold front. It has delivered a true Fall feel to the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

This has been an interesting week of weather. Temperatures were in the 90s just a few days ago and now our highs will only reach the 60s! This puts us in great territory to experience the true elements of Fall. Crisp mornings and fantastic days are ahead.

We’ll see a little bit of a jump this weekend. Most areas will see highs reach the mid-70s. A run like that puts us right around normal for this time of year. Highs for this part of September should run around the mid-70s.

Another big blast of cooler air will drop in for next week. Right as we see a bump, we’ll get the next quick shot of cooler air that dominates the next week.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reuben Adams, Jutahn McClain, Andru Phillips, DeVito Tisdale and Joel Williams were facing...
5 current, former UK football players sue members of Lexington Police Department
According to the Lexington Fire Dept., the call was originally dispatched as a possible...
Police investigating deadly Lexington shooting
A driver is facing charges after a student was nearly hit by a car while getting off a school...
VIDEO: Ky. student nearly hit by SUV while getting off school bus
Bobby and Ella Flynn
Beloved Lexington figure Bobby Flynn has died
GHGA is recalling the products over possible listeria contamination.
Some vegetable products sold at Kroger recalled over possible listeria contamination

Latest News

A quick shot of milder air for the weekend.
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
All Blue Weather Preview - Northern IL
All Blue Weather Preview - Northern IL
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Fall Air Crashes In
A season-changing cold front.
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast