Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Quick temp spike this weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Everyone is now on the other side of a potent cold front. It has delivered a true Fall feel to the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

This has been an interesting week of weather. Temperatures were in the 90s just a few days ago and now our highs will only reach the 60s! This puts us in great territory to experience the true elements of Fall. Crisp mornings and fantastic days are ahead.

We’ll see a little bit of a jump this weekend. Most areas will see highs reach the mid-70s. A run like that puts us right around normal for this time of year. Highs for this part of September should run around the mid-70s.

Another big blast of cooler air will drop in for next week. Right as we see a bump, we’ll get the next quick shot of cooler air that dominates the next week.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.