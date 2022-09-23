Kentucky Newsmakers 9/25: Lexington activist Devine Carama

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Lexington activist and hip hop artist Devine Carama.

Lexington has been trying to get a handle on violence that has rattled the city. Police have changed strategies, Mayor Linda Gorton has started new programs and this week there was even a prayer service to seek divine intervention to bring an end to the shootings and other crimes.

One of the initiatives is One Lexington, which is run by Carama. Lexington is his hometown, and Carama has worked hard to find ways to get young people engaged in rewarding activities and to shun violence.

There’s been some success, given that most of the shooting situations this year have involved older victims and suspects. But everybody knows violence is a top concern in the city and it has landed as the main issue in the mayor’s race.

Carama joins us to discuss the issue.

We also hear from WKYT’s Amber Philpott on a community outlet in eastern Kentucky that’s helping young flood victims, and an important Lexington East-End activist being honored.

