Lexington police looking for driver who intentionally caused crash

Lexington police are looking for a driver involved in a crash Thursday night.
Lexington police are looking for a driver involved in a crash Thursday night.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for a driver involved in a crash Thursday night.

It happened on Man O’ War near Polo Club Boulevard.

Police said the driver of one car intentionally hit another, causing that car to go into a ditch.

Investigators say that driver left the scene, and their car was later found abandoned.

Police said the person in the other car suffered minor injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

