Lexington Sporting Club in the hunt for new location for proposed stadium

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Sporting Club is looking for a new location for its stadium.

They were looking at a spot off Newtown Pike, but received pushback from farm owners and leaders in the horse industry.

The fledgling club has faced several setbacks since its unveiling last fall. They originally proposed a stadium in downtown Lexington, near Rupp Arena, which they took back. Then, they planned to put youth soccer fields in an agricultural rural zone off of Newtown Pike, near the prospective stadium site.

MORE

After facing backlash from the community, they withdrew that idea as well, despite approval from the city’s board of adjustments.

Now, they’ve postponed stadium plans there as well, saying they want a final location before going back in front of the city’s committees.

A club spokesperson says that they’re now looking at multiple locations. Despite the postponement, one of those is the Newtown Pike spot, which they say is still not off the table.

The club says the stadium will seat as many as 10,000 people once it is built.

They hope they will secure a permanent home by 2024.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.