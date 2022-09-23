Lexington Sporting Club in the hunt for new location for proposed stadium

They were looking at a spot off Newtown Pike, but received pushback from farm owners and leaders in the horse industry.
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Sporting Club is looking for a new location for its stadium.

They were looking at a spot off Newtown Pike, but received pushback from farm owners and leaders in the horse industry.

The fledgling club has faced several setbacks since its unveiling last fall. They originally proposed a stadium in downtown Lexington, near Rupp Arena, which they took back. Then, they planned to put youth soccer fields in an agricultural rural zone off of Newtown Pike, near the prospective stadium site.

MORE

After facing backlash from the community, they withdrew that idea as well, despite approval from the city’s board of adjustments.

Now, they’ve postponed stadium plans there as well, saying they want a final location before going back in front of the city’s committees.

A club spokesperson says that they’re now looking at multiple locations. Despite the postponement, one of those is the Newtown Pike spot, which they say is still not off the table.

The club says the stadium will seat as many as 10,000 people once it is built.

They hope they will secure a permanent home by 2024.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reuben Adams, Jutahn McClain, Andru Phillips, DeVito Tisdale and Joel Williams were facing...
5 current, former UK football players sue members of Lexington Police Department
According to the Lexington Fire Dept., the call was originally dispatched as a possible...
Victim in latest deadly shooting in Lexington identified
A driver is facing charges after a student was nearly hit by a car while getting off a school...
VIDEO: Ky. student nearly hit by SUV while getting off school bus
GHGA is recalling the products over possible listeria contamination.
Some vegetable products sold at Kroger recalled over possible listeria contamination
Bobby and Ella Flynn
Beloved Lexington figure Bobby Flynn has died

Latest News

An environmental group is suing the U.S. Forest Service over a planned logging project in...
Environmental group sues US Forest Service over planned logging project in Kentucky
MGN
Dog killed in Lexington fire
According to the Lexington Fire Dept., the call was originally dispatched as a possible...
Victim in latest deadly shooting in Lexington identified
Temperatures spike for the weekend
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Quick temp spike this weekend