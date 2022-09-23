Skywatchers will enjoy a rare out-of-this-world view next week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Skywatchers will enjoy an out-of-this-world view of Jupiter next week.

You may have already noticed, looking southeast, a very bright object, in the sky. That’s Jupiter.

On Monday, the gassy planet will reach opposition. That’s when the solar system’s largest planet will make its closest approach, to Earth, at approximately 367,000 miles away.

The last time Jupiter was this close was in October 1963.

“This is going to be particularly good time to, not only notice Jupiter, in the sky, but in the case of having a telescope, being able to see it in particularly good detail,” said Mark Pitts, senior lecturer at Eastern Kentucky University.

If Mother Nature cooperates, after sunset, go to an area where there are no lights and look southeast. That bright object in the sky, it’s Jupiter.

