TRAFFIC ALERT: Parking restrictions in State St. area ahead of Saturday’s football game

The Lexington Police Department and the University of Kentucky are implementing no parking...
The Lexington Police Department and the University of Kentucky are implementing no parking restrictions for the State Street area ahead of Saturday’s football game. (File image from State Street after Florida win)(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department and the University of Kentucky are implementing no parking restrictions for the State Street area ahead of Saturday’s football game.

No parking signs will be posted on the following streets in the State Street area.

No parking will be enforced from 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, until 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Any vehicle in violation will be towed.

All parking ordinances, including a prohibition on parking in yards, will be enforced.

  • Crescent Avenue (the entire street)
  • State Street (the entire street)
  • University Avenue (the entire street)
  • Elizabeth Street from Waller Avenue to Conn Terrace
  • Elizabeth Street from Waller Avenue to Floral Park
  • Forest Park Road (the entire street)
  • Floral Park (the entire street)

