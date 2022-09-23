Two teens facing charges in connection with Lexington shooting

The shooting, which was on September 10, happened on West Short Street and Mill Street.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two teens have been arrested in connection with a shooting earlier this month.

The shooting, which was on September 10, happened on West Short Street and Mill Street. Two people were shot and taken to the hospital. One had critical injuries and the other was treated for reported non-life threatening injuries.

Police said both of the suspects are 16-year-olds.

One teen was charged with two counts of first degree assault, two counts of possession of a handgun by a minor, and wanton endangerment. The other teen was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment.

Police are not releasing the names of the suspects because of their age.

