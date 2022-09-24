2022′s final Levisa Fork Paddlefest hits the waters of Dewey Lake

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The final Levisa Fork Paddlefest kicked off on Sept. 24, but on a different route than normal.

Kayakers hit the waters of Dewey Lake due to low water levels on the Levisa Fork, but Prestonsburg Tourism Executive Director Samantha Johnson says, although the lake may be more difficult for some, folks were still just as excited.

“You have no current to work against, but you also don’t have a current to push you through, so, you’re definitely, you’re kayaking the entire time and paddling,” said Johnson, “but it’s a beautiful ride and it’s a great time.”

Johnson added that the Levisa Fork Paddlefest will return in May 2023, but there is still plenty to do in and around Prestonsburg. For more information, you can visit Prestonsburg Tourism’s website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.