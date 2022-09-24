51st annual Sorghum Festival held in Morgan County

Morgan County Sorghum Festival
Morgan County Sorghum Festival(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT
WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks flocked to Morgan County on Saturday for the 51st annual Sorghum Festival.

The festival is known for sorghum production, but also a tent stretching almost the length of a football field, which is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Well it’s all about normalcy this year and having the big tent back on Main Street,” Sorghum Festival committee member David Brantley said.

The festival is a family tradition for a lot of locals, especially for those spending the whole year making items shown off in each booth.

“I have the quilt booth, I’ve been here several years, my mother was one of the first crafters, her name was Viola Blevins, it started in 1970,” Sorghum Festival vendor Martha Lewis said.

The event would not have its name without gallons of fresh sorghum sizzling.

“Of course, gotta try some of this sweet stuff here,” Morgan County native Ann Leach said.

The Morgan County Sorghum Festival will continue through Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

