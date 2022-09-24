98-year-old veteran honored after Congressional Gold Medal awarded to Ghost Army

By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WAVE) - A 98-year-old Army veteran was honored at a special ceremony Saturday morning in Owensboro to mark the recent award of the Congressional Gold Medal to the Ghost Army.

The Ghost Army is the secret WWII unit that used creative deception to distract enemies on Europe battlefields, a release said.

Army Veteran Kenneth Miller was presented with a copy of the bill that was passed by Congress and signed by the President earlier this year. Miller was also presented with a letter from President Biden.

He served in the radio deception arm of the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops, also known as The Ghost Army. The story of this unit was kept secret until after the war and only became declassified in 1996, the release said.

“The Congressional Gold Medal award is a long-overdue recognition of the dangerous and heroic exploits of the Ghost Army, which is credited with saving thousands of lives during the war,” Rick Beyer, president of the Ghost Army Legacy Project, said.

For more information, click or tap here.

