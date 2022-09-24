Golden alert issued for missing Lexington man

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. 

32-year-old Dustin Hartman was last seen on September 24 around 1:00 a.m. in the Mountain Laurel Way area.

Dustin Hartman is approximately 5′8″ tall, around 250 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. Police say that he was last seen wearing a brown long sleeve shirt and black pants.

Hartman reportedly has autism, bipolar disorder, and other health issues. He is believed to have been traveling on foot and may be experiencing thoughts of self-harm.

Anyone with knowledge of Dustin Hartman’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

