Jason Lindsey's Weekend Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front will push across Central and Eastern Kentucky, early, on Sunday, sparking showers and a few storms.

The bigger story, a wild wind! Expect a sustained wind, on Sunday, at 10-15 mph, with gusts of up to 30 mph.

High pressure takes control, early next week, which means we’ll enjoy some sunshine and cooler temperatures.

A reinforcing cold front will push across the area, on Tuesday, cooling temperatures to the middle 60s, for highs, by Wednesday. Overnight lows cool to the middle 30s, by Thursday morning, that means some of you could see frost.

Forecasting models continue to disagree on what could happen, next weekend, for now, I’ve increased clouds and our chances for rain. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | FACEBOOK | TWITTER

