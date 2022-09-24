Johnson County farm celebrates National Alpaca Farm Days, invites folks to ‘feel the fleece’ and have some fun

'Lizzo' is one of many alpacas on the farm, but she is one of the newest additions to the herd.
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Lavender Springs Alpaca raises its alpacas and shears them in early spring to create some very soft and very warm socks, gloves, hats, and more. On Sept. 24 and 25, the farm invited folks out to interact with the animals and have some fun with several more activities.

“We have story time, we’re reading a story about an alpaca for the kids in the afternoon, and then we have vendors participating with us,” said owner Ashlee Osoway. “We have some food vendors, some craft vendors, and BlueGrace is doing a craft for a fee on the farm, and our shop is open.”

Not only is the farm celebrating National Alpaca Farm Days, but it is also boosting small businesses and local tourism.

“It’s a big piece that we have to offer,” said Paintsville Tourism Executive Director Jeremiah Parsons. “Come to Eastern Kentucky, come to Paintsville, Johnson County, and you can see an alpaca farm... you can’t say that every day.”

Throughout the weekend, the farm encourages folks who have not met an alpaca to come out to see them and “feel the fleece”, which Osoway says is more dense and much softer than sheep’s wool.

“If you’re nervous about the alpacas, we could talk to you and we can kind of ease you into interacting with them and teach you about their behavior so that you’re not so nervous,” said Osoway.

Osoway also added that events start on the farm at 10 a.m. on Sept. 25 and to bring the kids for an awesome time. You can find out more about Lavender Springs Alpaca via its website or Facebook page.

