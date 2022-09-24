Ky. family honoring son’s memory by raising awareness for heart disease

The Lexington community gathered on Friday to raise awareness for an important cause, all in...
The Lexington community gathered on Friday to raise awareness for an important cause, all in memory of a young boy.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington community gathered on Friday to raise awareness for an important cause, all in memory of a young boy.

“When he wasn’t in the hospital having surgery, he was living life to the fullest,” Finn Collier’s mom, Tricia, said.

Finn’s heart wasn’t functioning the way it should.

“We were totally caught off guard when they told us his heart, you know, on the outside he looked great but on the inside he was broken,” Tricia said.

One in 100 babies are born with congenital heart defect. Finn was born with five of the 18 known heart defects.

“In his seven years and seven months of life, he had five open heart surgeries, coded twice, had bacterial lung infections, blood clots, he dealt with a lot of things,” Tricia said.

A lot of serious issues of which Finn’s parents, Tricia and John Collier, are working to raise awareness.

“We want more people to understand that it really is an issue. It’s something that needs to be addressed. We need more attention on it,” John said.

That’s why the Colliers hold Finn Fest every year around Finn’s birthday. They raise money through donations, a silent auction, and maybe most importantly, through music.

“People would be eating. I’d be playing and no one would be having fun, but Finn. He’d be out there dancing around,” said Rob Unseld, a musician and family friend.

Finn had a passion for lobbying and raising money for the American Heart Association, but he had one other great love.

“Finn loved every genre of music. He really did. He loved Michael Jackson, Michael Bublé, he loved country. He loved everything really. I mean he just loved all music. He knew the words to every song he ever heard,” Tricia said.

That made it an easy yes, for musicians like Dustin Collins and Unseld, to play for Finn Friday night.

“When you hear a story like that, you can’t help but want to come out and play,” Collins said.

Those who knew Finn knew he would’ve loved it.

The American Heart Association also honored Mallory Jones with the Finn Collier Service Award. Jones was diagnosed with a rare heart disease, and at 15 years old, she is now a representative to AHA.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reuben Adams, Jutahn McClain, Andru Phillips, DeVito Tisdale and Joel Williams were facing...
5 current, former UK football players sue members of Lexington Police Department
According to the Lexington Fire Dept., the call was originally dispatched as a possible...
Victim in latest deadly shooting in Lexington identified
GHGA is recalling the products over possible listeria contamination.
Some vegetable products sold at Kroger recalled over possible listeria contamination
A driver is facing charges after a student was nearly hit by a car while getting off a school...
VIDEO: Ky. student nearly hit by SUV while getting off school bus
Bobby and Ella Flynn
Beloved Lexington figure Bobby Flynn has died

Latest News

Staffing shortages are leading to longer ring-times for some emergency callers.
‘It’s scary times:’ City leader shares concerns with dispatcher shortage
Ky. attorney general wants fentanyl named weapon of mass destruction
Secretariat, one of the most famous Thoroughbreds to ever touch the racetrack will have a park...
Officials break ground on Secretariat Park in Paris
The Lexington Fire Department has been awarded a $4.2 million grant that will allow it to hire...
Lexington awarded millions in grant funding to hire more firefighters