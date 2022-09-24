Lexington police recover state representative’s stolen vehicle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has assisted a Kentucky politician in recovering her stolen car.

Kentucky State Representative Cherlynn Stevenson reportedly had her Chevrolet Tahoe SUV stolen several weeks ago.

According to Lexington Police, they received a call from a resident of the Bridle Creek apartments on Nicholasville Road that a vehicle that fit the description had been parked outside of their building since September 1st.

The stolen vehicle was recovered on Thursday.

I'm happy & relieved to announce the police found my stolen Tahoe! They think it was dropped very quickly after being taken. Thanks to the person who called about seeing it parked at an apartment. HUGE thanks to the @lexkypolice, who were phenomenal throughout this whole ordeal. — Representative Cherlynn Stevenson (@CherlynnForKY) September 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.