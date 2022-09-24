Madison County man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A Madison County man will spend two decades in prison.

A judge sentenced 51-year-old Scotty Johnson to 20 years in federal prison for the production of child pornography.

Johnson pretended to be a teenage girl on Snapchat and used it to “friend” several teenage boys. He then had sexual conversations with them. He talked with more than a thousand different people on the app including several young boys. Johnson admitted that he persuaded or coerced at least eight minor victims to send him sexually explicit images. He pleaded guilty in March of 2021.

According to the Richmond Register, in 2018, Johnson ran as the Democratic candidate for District Two Magistrate. He lost to Roger Barger in the general election.

Johnson also served on the Model Laboratory School Council prior to his arrest.

