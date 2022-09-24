Multiple county health departments team up to provide free drive-thru flu shots

Folks from Floyd and Johnson County lined up to get their flu shots all from the comfort of...
Folks from Floyd and Johnson County lined up to get their flu shots all from the comfort of their vehicles.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd County Health Department and Johnson County Health Department recently worked together to provide free drive-thru flu shots at the weigh station in the East Point community of Floyd County.

Floyd County Public Health Director Martha Ellis and Johnson County Health Director Julie Bush say it did not matter where folks came from, the event was a joint effort all in the name of public health.

“Floyd County, Johnson County, doesn’t matter where you live, we’ll just take turns and anybody that wants a flu shot can come to get it today,” said Bush.

Ellis and Bush added that you can call either health department to schedule an appointment for you flu shot or COVID-19 vaccine.

