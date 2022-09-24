Powell Co. Sheriff’s Department searches for missing teen

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Hunter Collins, they are asked to contact the...
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Hunter Collins, they are asked to contact the Powell County Sheriff’s Department.(April Osborne)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Powell County Sheriff’s Department has been trying to locate a missing teen.

17-year-old Hunter Collins has been missing for over 48 hours as of Saturday morning. According to relatives, he was last seen at the Pine Creek Apartments in Stanton. As of now, he is listed as a runaway by local officials.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Hunter Collins, they are asked to contact the Powell County Sheriff’s Department.

We will update you as more information becomes available.

