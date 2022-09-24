Pujols becomes 4th player to reach 700 home runs

LOS ANGELES (AP) - St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th career home run, becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history.

The 42-year-old Pujols connected for his second home run of the game, a three-run drive against Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Phil Bickford in the fourth inning. The ball landed in the first few rows of the left-field pavilion at Dodger Stadium.

It was same location where homer No. 699 landed in the third inning off left-hander Andrew Heaney.

With the drive in the final days of his last big league season, Pujols joined Barry Bonds, who had 762 homers, Hank Aaron with 755 and Babe Ruth at 714 in one of baseball’s most exclusive clubs.

The Cardinals beat the Dodgers 11-0.

