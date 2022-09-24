WKYT High School Game Time, Week 6

Friday night highlights
By Steve Moss
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Results for week 6 of WKYT High School Game Time are in the books! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:

WKYT High School Game Time, Week 6 (Part 1, 9/23/2022)

Week 6: High School Game Time Pt. 1 : Douglass at Scott County, Lexington Catholic at Tates Creek, Lafayette at Bryan Station, and North Hardin at Boyle County.

WKYT High School Game Time, Week 6 (Part 2, 9/23/2022)

Week 6: High School Game Time Pt. 2: West Jessamine at East Jessamine, Dunbar at Russell, Lexington Christian at Pikeville, and Christian Academy of Louisville at Mercer County.

WKYT High School Game Time, Week 6 (Part 3, 9/23/2022)

Week 6: High School Game Time, Pt. 3: Ashland at Hazard, Sayre at Harlan, and Whitley County at Pulaski County.

