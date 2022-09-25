All proceeds from 2022 Fall Knott County Horse Trail Ride to aid in long-term flood recovery

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One of Knott County’s biggest events will be kicking off Sunday, Oct. 2, but this year, event organizers are working to do more than just offer attendees an escape from post-flood life.

This year’s Fall Knott County Horse Trail Ride will be used as a fundraiser for flood relief.

Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson said all proceeds from the event will go to the Knott County Long-Term Recovery group to help rebuild the county.

”We’ve had a great team that’s came together to create a long-term recovery group here in the county, so we felt that was the best way to handle things and encourage people,” said Dobson. “We want to give people hope and give them a little encouragement and hopefully this will be able to take some of the thoughts off people’s minds from the flood.”

Dobson added that flood victims who are living on the campground will also get to attend the trail ride festivities for free.

The event will take place at the Mine Made Adventure Park in Knott County from Sunday, Oct. 2, and will conclude on Saturday, Oct. 8.

