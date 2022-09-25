Former Helpware workers report sudden firing over zoom

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to former employees, Allyson Morrow and Heather McCarty, Helpware laid off hundreds of employees in the month of September. Many of them were fired on September 23rd.

McCarty said this isn’t unusual for the company.

“There’s another team lead that works there right now and she worked there before on a different project, and they’ve done the exact same thing to her. They fired her with no notice, so when they contacted her and asked her to come back, they asked what it would take for her to come back, and she said job security.” McCarty said.

McCarty was laid off on September 8, 2022 and said she was told she only had 48 hours to turn in her equipment. Morrow was laid off on September 24th, 2022. Both of these firings were done through a zoom call.

Allyson Morrow said it happened after they received a slack message about a mandatory meeting.

“Myself and 127 others joined the meeting, and they admitted to knowing since September 16th that the client wanted to down scale, and they did not have enough funds to keep us around. They ended the meeting in 10 minutes without asking if we had any questions concerns or remarks,” Morrow said.

Through Helpware, she and others were working remotely with NIC, which was an internal project that helped people in Virginia to get assistance following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morrow said the company told them they would have ample notice if their project was cut short, and they would still have plenty of other work for them to do.

But Morrow and McCarty both said they felt something was off within the company.

Both former employees said their accrued PTO will not be paid out. Morrow said since she was laid off, she hasn’t heard anything from the company.

They also added that they were often told to give good reviews on the website Glassdoor.

We have reached out to Helpware and are still waiting to hear back.

