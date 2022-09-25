Hope Center celebrates addiction recovery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of men returned to the Hope Center with friends and family to celebrate their accomplishments.

Saturday marked the 19th annual Men’s Alumni Day.

Development director Katie Vogel says the day is about recognizing their continued efforts to stay clean and sober.

“Just a few minutes ago we had what we call sobriety circle,” said Vogel. “So we called out different numbers of years, down to just a few weeks to see how long people have been sober.”

Matt Sullivan has been a part of that circle for just over two years.

“I decided to make a change June 13th of 2020,” he said.

Separated from his family and serving in Fayette County Detention Center at the time, he started by joining the jail’s recovery program.

Before long, he transferred to the West Loudon campus.

“Came through the jail transfer program and stayed as peer mentor,” he said. “It definitely changed my life. I never thought I could do anything like this.”

Because he persevered, Matt was reunited with his son Graham. On Saturday, they celebrated the day as father and son.

“It means a lot to me because before when he wasn’t in the program or nothing, I couldn’t do very much,” said Graham. “I was sad all the time because I never did get to see him, but now here I am standing here with him. I’m grateful that he’s in recovery.”

Sullivan says these types of days help him to see that success in recovery is possible and he hopes to leave that impression on current clients as well.

