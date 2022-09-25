Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast

Tracking a Cool and Dry Start to the Workweek
A wild wind ushers in cooler and drier air for Central and Eastern Kentucky as we start the new...
A wild wind ushers in cooler and drier air for Central and Eastern Kentucky as we start the new workweek. A reinforcing cold front will push across the area, on Tuesday, cooling temperatures to the middle 60s, for highs, by Wednesday.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A wild wind ushers in cooler and drier air for Central and Eastern Kentucky as we start the new workweek.

A reinforcing cold front will push across the area, on Tuesday, cooling temperatures to the middle 60s, for highs, by Wednesday. Overnight lows cool to the middle 30s, by Thursday morning, and that means some of you could see frost.

Forecasting models continue to disagree on what could happen next weekend, with Ian, for now, I’ve increased clouds and our chances for rain. If Ian tracks farther west, our region could see intense rain, for the weekend. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | FACEBOOK | TWITTER

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
29-year-old Woody LaPierre fled the scene before officers arrived. LaPierre was arrested and...
Sunday morning shooting ties Lexington homicide record, suspect arrested
Generic Night Sky Image
Skywatchers will enjoy a rare out-of-this-world view next week
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
The Lexington Police Department has assisted a Kentucky politician in recovering her stolen car.
Lexington police recover state representative’s stolen vehicle

Latest News

A cold front will push across Central and Eastern Kentucky, early, on Sunday, sparking showers...
Jason Lindsey's Weekend Forecast
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Weekend Showers
Temperatures spike for the weekend
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Quick temp spike this weekend
A quick shot of milder air for the weekend.
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast