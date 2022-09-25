Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A wild wind ushers in cooler and drier air for Central and Eastern Kentucky as we start the new workweek.

A reinforcing cold front will push across the area, on Tuesday, cooling temperatures to the middle 60s, for highs, by Wednesday. Overnight lows cool to the middle 30s, by Thursday morning, and that means some of you could see frost.

Forecasting models continue to disagree on what could happen next weekend, with Ian, for now, I’ve increased clouds and our chances for rain. If Ian tracks farther west, our region could see intense rain, for the weekend. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | FACEBOOK | TWITTER

