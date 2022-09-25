Levis’ 4 TDs help No. 8 Kentucky hold off Northern Illinois

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Will Levis tied a career best with four touchdown passes, including critical scores of 70 and 40 yards to Barion Brown and Tayvion Robinson, respectively, after halftime, and No. 8 Kentucky held off Northern Illinois 31-23. After allowing the pesky Huskies a tying touchdown seconds before halftime, Levis put the Wildcats ahead 21-14 just 58 seconds into the third quarter by hitting Brown across the middle on third and 10. Robinson’s second TD catch made it 31-14, a cushion Kentucky needed to withstand NIU’s rally to within a possession late in the game. Levis overcame five sacks.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.