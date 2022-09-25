Lexington church recovering after water main break damage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you take a look inside of Rosemont Baptist Church on a Sunday morning, you’ll see smiling faces and hear the choir singing, all under the bright light of chandeliers.

“This is such a wonderful church family. I miss the folks when I’m not here,” said Jodi Ballard, member of the church since 1986.

What you won’t see inside is that those chandeliers and everything else inside of the church is being powered by two large generators.

In July, a major water main break in the area of Rosemont Gardens and Lane Allen caused damage to nearby homes and Rosemont Baptist Church.

Property chairman of Rosemont Baptist Church Barbara West says the entire basement of the church was flooded. According to West, there were more than 2.5 million gallons of water in the basement.

The water took out the building’s electric, leaving the church without air conditioning during the summer months and now without heat.

Susan Burke has been an active member of the church since 1981. She says the basement was an important part of the church’s community.

“We did everything down there. People used it for weddings and people would use it for baby showers,” said Burke.

As they work towards repairing their basement, the members of Rosemont Baptist Church aren’t letting the damage dim their spirits.

