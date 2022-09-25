Lexington hosts showcase for electric vehicles during National Drive Electric Week

Kentucky recently received a new grant to add more charging stations, which could give more...
Kentucky recently received a new grant to add more charging stations, which could give more people the idea to switch.(wkyt)
By Ally Blake
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This week marks electric vehicle week across the nation, and electric vehicle enthusiasts are partnering up to show their community the benefits of electric vehicles.

Additionally, Kentucky recently received a new grant to add more charging stations, which could give more people the idea to switch.

“So the benefits are you’ve got your low cost of maintenance,” said Michael Minor, President of Tesla Owners of KY. “You’re not putting emissions in the air.”

“Electricity is a heck of a lot cheaper than gasoline,” said Michael Procter, Publicity chair for Evolve KY. “We can drive for two cents a mile. Where it might cost someone driving a regular car 20-25 cents a mile.”

From the traditional Tesla to the brand new all-electric pickup trucks, the vehicles are certainly picking up in popularity.

“One of the things that I think is gonna capture a lot of Kentuckians’ imaginations is the pickup truck,” said Procter. “And to be all-electric is going to capture some attention like ‘hey this electric vehicle thing is for real.’”

It is as simple as plugging a cellphone into the wall to charge. And with the state recently receiving a grant to put up more charging stations in the Commonwealth, the idea of driving an electric car is becoming more accessible.

“I think the number one thing is range anxiety,” said Procter. “The concept of ‘can I charge someplace while I am on the road,’ it’s going to really allow people to say ‘hey, I am okay with the concept of switching.’”

The hope is with the new grant money that more people can be driving around in electric cars, not just here in the Commonwealth, but all over the world.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Generic Night Sky Image
Skywatchers will enjoy a rare out-of-this-world view next week
This is the 37th homicide in Lexington for 2022, which ties the record set in 2021.
Sunday morning shooting marks 37th homicide for Lexington in 2022
GHGA is recalling the products over possible listeria contamination.
Some vegetable products sold at Kroger recalled over possible listeria contamination
The Lexington Police Department has assisted a Kentucky politician in recovering her stolen car.
Lexington police recover state representative’s stolen vehicle

Latest News

A law enforcement officer walks past an EMS crew on the scene at Kennywood Park, an amusement...
3 wounded in shooting at amusement park in Pennsylvania
Catlett is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.
Lexington police arrest man in connection to homicide from August
This is the 37th homicide in Lexington for 2022, which ties the record set in 2021.
Sunday morning shooting marks 37th homicide for Lexington in 2022
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens