Local church holds service at Carr Creek campgrounds for flood victims living in trailers

Summit Church service at Carr Creek
Summit Church service at Carr Creek(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARR CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - Summit Community Church in Hazard held their Sunday service at Carr Creek for flood victims staying on the campgrounds.

Even with rain showers that rushed the service, church members were eager to support survivors.

“Thankfully a lot of people from the church came today and a lot of people that are staying here came and were able to get food. We’re trying to help people and that sort of thing,” Mark Combs, pastor of Summit Community Church, said.

With continued efforts even as rain soaked their clothing, flood survivors appreciated the support even more.

“You know for people to come to us and bring some sense of normalcy to us, that’s just a great feeling you know that people find us important and they wanna put forth that effort for us,” Kayla Morton, a flood survivor staying at Carr Creek, said.

Eastern Kentuckians are no stranger to rain, of course, so pastor Mark Combs says they were ready to serve even with the conditions.

“You know we had a plan to come out here and do a outdoor service and things and so when it rains, like we’ve experienced the past two months, you have to just be where you are and serve however you can,” he said.

Morton and other flood survivors say they are thankful for the help churches have given them since the flood.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
29-year-old Woody LaPierre fled the scene before officers arrived. LaPierre was arrested and...
Sunday morning shooting ties Lexington homicide record, suspect arrested
Generic Night Sky Image
Skywatchers will enjoy a rare out-of-this-world view next week
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
The Lexington Police Department has assisted a Kentucky politician in recovering her stolen car.
Lexington police recover state representative’s stolen vehicle

Latest News

A law enforcement officer walks past an EMS crew on the scene at Kennywood Park, an amusement...
3 wounded in shooting at amusement park in Pennsylvania
Kentucky recently received a new grant to add more charging stations, which could give more...
Lexington hosts showcase for electric vehicles during National Drive Electric Week
Catlett is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.
Lexington police arrest man in connection to homicide from August
29-year-old Woody LaPierre fled the scene before officers arrived. LaPierre was arrested and...
Sunday morning shooting ties Lexington homicide record, suspect arrested