Man who was homeless for 20 years now in doctoral program

A North Carolina man shares how he went from being destitute to becoming a doctor. (SOURCE: WRAL)
By WRAL
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) – A North Carolina man is celebrating after beating drug addiction and homelessness to earn three college degrees.

Michael Watkins is now working on his fourth degree.

He has been accepted into a doctoral degree program, where he is studying healthcare administration.

Watkins said he was a drug addict who lived on the streets and in shelters in Raleigh for 20 years.

“I had a 15 year crack habit,” he said. “I got clean and, once I started that, it was full steam ahead.”

Thanks to people who believed in him, Watkins got clean and went back to school in 2015.

Since then, he has earned his associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

Watkins said he still struggles to find work because of his past mistakes.

“No one wants to forgive me for the criminal acts I committed 34 years ago,” Watkins said. “That was 34 years ago. Can’t we move on beyond that. Why must I still be punished for the rest of my life?”

Copyright 2022 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Generic Night Sky Image
Skywatchers will enjoy a rare out-of-this-world view next week
This is the 37th homicide in Lexington for 2022, which ties the record set in 2021.
Sunday morning shooting marks 37th homicide for Lexington in 2022
GHGA is recalling the products over possible listeria contamination.
Some vegetable products sold at Kroger recalled over possible listeria contamination
The Lexington Police Department has assisted a Kentucky politician in recovering her stolen car.
Lexington police recover state representative’s stolen vehicle

Latest News

Dave Foreman, a self-proclaimed eco-warrior who was a prominent member of the radical...
‘Eco-warrior” and Earth First! co-founder Dave Foreman dies
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
Russia’s call-up splits EU; Ukraine says it shows weakness
Kentucky recently received a new grant to add more charging stations, which could give more...
Lexington hosts showcase for electric vehicles during National Drive Electric Week
A North Carolina man shares how he went from being destitute to becoming a doctor, but says he...
INSPIRING: Man who was homeless for 20 years is applying for doctoral program