Morehead State absorbs 38-26 setback at Stetson

MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State Football’s special teams unit was a bright spot Saturday at Stetson, blocking three kicks and returning one for a touchdown. Unfortunately, the other two phases of the game didn’t fare as well as the Eagles coughed up four turnovers and fell 38-26 to the Hatters in both team’s Pioneer League opener.

The Eagles (1-3/0-1 PFL) got two blocked punts from Jihad McCall, one of which was returned 37 yards for a score by Gunnison Bloodgood in the fourth quarter, and another rejection by Cooper Krezek on a field goal in the second quarter. Krezek returned the ball 90 yards for an apparent score but it was nullified by a penalty. MSU is still searching for its first win in the series at Stetson.

However, on offense, the Eagles were held to less than 200 yards and were saddled with three interceptions thrown and a fumble lost. Morehead State was also just 6-of-17 on third downs. Stetson (3-1/1-0 PFL) generated 389 total yards on its offensive possessions.

MSU found itself on top 13-7 early in the second quarter following a pair of Nathan Hazlett field goals and an 18-yard touchdown pass from Grady Cramer to Kenny Lewis, Jr. But three straight Hatter scores saw the home team pounce on top 28-13. Stetson returned an interception 32 yards for one of the TDs and got a 53-yard scoring strike from Brady Meitz to Nezeviah Burris. Meitz, who threw for 264 yards, also added a one-yard scoring run.

The Eagles crept a little closer at halftime when running back James Louis rambled in from three yards away with 49 seconds left, trailing 28-20.

A 20-yard field goal put the hosts ahead 31-20 in the third before Bloodgood’s blocked pnt return made it interesting at 31-26. However, Stetson put together a 12-play, 79-yard drive, capped by an 18-yard scoring run, and used 5:12 to effectively put the game away. MSU had one more chance, but quarterback Carter Cravens was sacked and fumbled it away with four minutes remaining, and Stetson drove to the Eagle eight-yard line before the clock expired.

Chance Harris led MSU with 46 rushing yards on 12 carries, while Cramer was 10-od-19 for just 80 yards and was picked off twice. Krezek led the defense with seven total stops. Devon Connors, Tom Flood, Nick Lavender and Arvell Rogers registered tackles for losses.

