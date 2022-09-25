Police searching for stolen trailer in Floyd County

Photo Courtesy: Trooper Coleman Facebook page
Photo Courtesy: Trooper Coleman Facebook page(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Floyd County are asking for your help to find a stolen utility trailer.

In a Facebook post on Trooper Michael Coleman’s page, Kentucky State Police in Pikeville are looking for a 2016 Homesteader trailer that was stolen from the Bull Creek Flea Market near Prestonburg between September 18th and September 23rd.

Police say the trailer had reflective mining clothing inside.

If you know where this trailer might be, you can contact the KSP post in Pikeville at 606-433-7711.

