Sunday morning shooting marks 37th homicide for Lexington in 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place Sunday morning.

Officers responded to Oxford Circle off Versailles Road at around 4:00 am to a report of shots fired. They found one male victim with life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds. According to officials, the victim died at the scene of the shooting.

This is the 37th homicide in Lexington for 2022, which ties the record set in 2021.

The shooting is currently under investigation by Lexington Police Department. We will update as more information is available.

