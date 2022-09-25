Sunday morning shooting marks 37th homicide for Lexington in 2022

This is the 37th homicide in Lexington for 2022, tying the record set in 2021.
This is the 37th homicide in Lexington for 2022, tying the record set in 2021.(wkyt)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place Sunday morning.

Officers responded to Oxford Circle off Versailles Road at around 4:00 am to a report of shots fired. They found one male victim with life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds. According to officials, the victim died at the scene of the shooting.

This is the 37th homicide in Lexington for 2022, which ties the record set in 2021.

The shooting is currently under investigation by Lexington Police Department. We will update as more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Generic Night Sky Image
Skywatchers will enjoy a rare out-of-this-world view next week
GHGA is recalling the products over possible listeria contamination.
Some vegetable products sold at Kroger recalled over possible listeria contamination
The Lexington Police Department has assisted a Kentucky politician in recovering her stolen car.
Lexington police recover state representative’s stolen vehicle
The shooting, which was on September 10, happened on West Short Street and Mill Street.
Two teens facing charges in connection with Lexington shooting

Latest News

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
The red carpet was rolled out and the lights were shining bright as 22 of Lexington’s most...
WATCH | Lexington's 1st African-American Sports Hall of Fame Ceremony
Memorabilia from some of Lexington's most influential sports figures and teams lined the...
Lexington African-American Sports Hall of Fame inducts first-ever class
According to former employees,Helpware laid off hundreds of employees in the month of September.
Former Helpware workers report sudden firing over zoom