Update: Breathitt sheriff will end countywide curfew Monday morning

WYMT Update
WYMT Update(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter and Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Nearly two months after deadly flooding in our region, one sheriff says the curfew in his county is coming to an end.

Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan posted on his Facebook page it will end at 6 a.m. Monday, September 26th.

Letcher County’s expired back in August. We have not heard the status of the one in Hindman.

Original Story 8-31-2022:

There are changes on the way for the curfew in Breathitt County that has been in place since last month’s deadly flooding.

Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan announced on Facebook Wednesday evening that the county’s curfew is being shortened by two hours. It now extends each day from 12:00 midnight through 6:00 a.m.

The curfew still does not include commuting to and from work, emergencies, first responders, and school activities

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Woody LaPierre fled the scene before officers arrived. LaPierre was arrested and...
Sunday morning shooting ties Lexington homicide record, suspect arrested
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Generic Night Sky Image
Skywatchers will enjoy a rare out-of-this-world view next week
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
The Lexington Police Department has assisted a Kentucky politician in recovering her stolen car.
Lexington police recover state representative’s stolen vehicle

Latest News

Fatal car crash
Police investigate fatal crash
All proceeds from 2022 Fall Knott County Horse Trail Ride to aid in long-term flood recovery
Rosemont Baptist Church is continuing services as they work to repair the damage.
Lexington church recovering after water main break damage
Photo Courtesy: Trooper Coleman Facebook page
Police searching for stolen trailer in Floyd County