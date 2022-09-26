3-year-old allegedly pushed by aunt into Lake Michigan dies

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported that Josiah Brown died Sunday morning at a...
The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported that Josiah Brown died Sunday morning at a hospital where he had been since last Monday.(WBBM via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say a 3-year-old boy who was pulled from Lake Michigan in Chicago after allegedly being pushed into the water has died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office reported that Josiah Brown died Sunday morning at a hospital where he had been since last Monday.

The boy was at Chicago’s Navy Pier when his aunt, Victoria Moreno, allegedly pushed him into the lake and then stood by and did nothing as he sank to the bottom.

The boy was pulled by divers about 30 minutes later and was rushed to a hospital.

Moreno was charged with attempted murder. Prosecutors have not said if the charges against her will be upgraded.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Woody LaPierre fled the scene before officers arrived. LaPierre was arrested and...
Sunday morning shooting ties Lexington homicide record, suspect arrested
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
Catlett is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.
Lexington police arrest man in connection to homicide from August
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Hunter Collins, they are asked to contact the...
Missing Powell County teen located
The Lexington Police Department has assisted a Kentucky politician in recovering her stolen car.
Lexington police recover state representative’s stolen vehicle

Latest News

The Atlanta Braves won the World Series last year.
Biden to greet World Series winning Atlanta Braves
Edward Snowden is shown in an undated photo. He's now a citizen of Russia.
Putin grants Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks...
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes’ path: From Yale to jail
The calf is called Nang Phaya which means “queen” or “strong female monarch.”
UK zoo names baby elephant in honor of Queen Elizabeth II