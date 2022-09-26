Beshear appoints new Commonwealth’s Attorney for Fayette County

Beshear appoints new Commonwealth’s Attorney for Fayette County
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County will soon have a new Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday he has appointed Kimberly Baird, of Lexington, as Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 22nd Judicial Circuit of Kentucky, effective October 1.

Baird will replace the current Commonwealth’s Attorney, Lou Anna Red Corn, who will retire at the end of September.

A graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Law, Baird served as Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney to Ray Larson beginning in 1996 and as Red Corn’s first assistant since 2016.

The governor’s office says Baird’s familiarity with the office, its operations and staff is expected to result in a smooth transition with minimal disruption to services or ongoing cases.

Baird will be the first Black woman to serve as a Commonwealth’s Attorney in Kentucky. She is a Lexington native and graduated from Lafayette High School and the University of Kentucky prior to attending law school.

