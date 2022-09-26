Founder of Project Body Bag shares ‘boots on the ground’ approach to advocate against gun violence.

Project Body Bag is the name of a local advocacy organization. Damion Riley is the founder of...
Project Body Bag is the name of a local advocacy organization. Damion Riley is the founder of the project, and he travels to schools to talk to students about gun violence.(Julia Sandor)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Project Body Bag is the name of a local advocacy organization. Damion Riley is the founder of the project, and he travels to schools to talk to students about gun violence.

The goal of the organization is to keep people out of body bags, and not choose a life of violence.

“You know every kid is going to make a mistake. They’re going to bump their heads, but we don’t want it to end like this,” Damion Riley said.

Lexington just reached 37 homicides this year, tying the record set in 2021. He said he wants people to understand the importance of making good choices.

“It’s more retaliation, it’s more the personal beef, but we want to get to them to stop the personal beef and get them to understand. Lexington is huge, but it’s small. A majority of these kids, they’re probably related. We want to get it in their minds that they have a brighter future then picking up a gun and making a bad decision within the snap of a second,” Riley added.

There is caution tape, an orange jumpsuit, and a real life body bag. He said the crime scene demonstration can leave kids in tears.

Riley said, “Another kid, when I put his mom in the body bag... it kind of opened his eyes up, made him snap back into reality, and made him start doing right.”

He said, of course, there is no immediate fix, but he thinks there needs to be a “boots on the ground approach.”

“I think we really have to take a deeper, deeper, deeper approach into getting closer to these kids,” he said. “It’s letting them know that we are here. Also letting them be the voice because sometimes as adults we don’t hear the voice, and we don’t hear the need.”

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Woody LaPierre fled the scene before officers arrived. LaPierre was arrested and...
Sunday morning shooting ties Lexington homicide record, suspect arrested
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Generic Night Sky Image
Skywatchers will enjoy a rare out-of-this-world view next week
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
The Lexington Police Department has assisted a Kentucky politician in recovering her stolen car.
Lexington police recover state representative’s stolen vehicle

Latest News

Fatal car crash
Police investigate fatal crash
WYMT Update
Update: Breathitt sheriff will end countywide curfew Monday morning
All proceeds from 2022 Fall Knott County Horse Trail Ride to aid in long-term flood recovery
Rosemont Baptist Church is continuing services as they work to repair the damage.
Lexington church recovering after water main break damage