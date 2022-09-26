Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast

Tracking a Nice Start to the Week with a Potential Tropical Soaking for the Weekend
High pressure creates a nice start to the workweek. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through...
High pressure creates a nice start to the workweek. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through Friday.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High pressure creates a nice start to the workweek. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through Friday.

Highs cool to the middle 60s by Wednesday and warm back to the lower 70s by the weekend. Overnight lows could dip to the 30s, which means some of you could see frost on the pumpkin.

I continue to track Ian’s leftovers for the weekend. The current track brings a tropical soaking to Eastern Kentucky. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Woody LaPierre fled the scene before officers arrived. LaPierre was arrested and...
Sunday morning shooting ties Lexington homicide record, suspect arrested
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Catlett is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.
Lexington police arrest man in connection to homicide from August
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Hunter Collins, they are asked to contact the...
Missing Powell County teen located

Latest News

It stays calm across Kentucky through the week.
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures trend down
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Streak of nice weather continues
A wild wind ushers in cooler and drier air for Central and Eastern Kentucky as we start the new...
Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast
A wild wind ushers in cooler and drier air for Central and Eastern Kentucky as we start the new...
Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast