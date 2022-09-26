Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High pressure creates a nice start to the workweek. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through Friday.

Highs cool to the middle 60s by Wednesday and warm back to the lower 70s by the weekend. Overnight lows could dip to the 30s, which means some of you could see frost on the pumpkin.

I continue to track Ian’s leftovers for the weekend. The current track brings a tropical soaking to Eastern Kentucky. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

