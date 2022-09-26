Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Streak of nice weather continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nice conditions have been with us since Sunday’s front made its way through the area.

We are now on the other side of a cold front and it looks spectacular for the next several days. I fully expect to see temperatures run below normal for the rest of the week. It should put us in the 60s for daytime highs this week. Compare that to normal levels of the low and mid-70s. The pattern remains dry while we track those cooler daytime highs.

The end of the week brings rain back to the forecast. Not just any rain, it could be the remnants of Ian! As of this moment, I think that Hurricane Ian makes landfall along the coast of Florida. It will then move northward until parts of it reach Kentucky. That’s the way things look with the current trends. There is a lot of uncertainty with the exact track. Just looking at the current data I think that eastern Kentucky has the best chance to see tropical rains. I’ll keep a close eye on it!

Take care of each other!

