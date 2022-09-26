Lexington company sends large team to help prepare for Hurricane Ian

Emergency Disaster Services is en route to Florida from Lexington to help ahead of Hurricane...
Emergency Disaster Services is en route to Florida from Lexington to help ahead of Hurricane Ian’s impact.(Emergency Disaster Services)
By Ally Blake
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Emergency Disaster Services is en route to Florida from Lexington to help ahead of Hurricane Ian’s impact.

While the hurricane’s track still has some uncertainties, this isn’t the group’s first hurricane and they know the time to prepare is now.

Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4

Matthew Daley with Emergency Disaster Services says 1000 workers are on their way to southern Georgia, ready to set up base camp before ascending to Florida once Ian arrives.

“Mission number one will obviously be to work with our utility partners there in the Florida area to service them in the sense of providing them a base camp service for the many many folks around the country that will ascend into Florida,” Daley said.

Once they are able to grasp a more firm path of the storm, and whether the damage looks to be more flood-related versus wind-related, is when they will be able to deploy a longer-term plan of action.

“What we have witnessed as a disaster logistics firm is the most dangerous time is after the storm. It is not necessarily when the storm hits. It’s when people feel the need to start repairing roads and fixing their own personal property,” Daley said.

In that case, it’s important to let the first responders and other aids do their job without interruption.

“When we see a storm event is ready to happen, regardless of location in the country, we pre-deploy an advanced team in the country,” Daley said. “We typically wait out the nasty stuff, what it has to throw at the area and then we move in.”

Their first mission will be to assist utility companies after the storm before pivoting to assisting FEMA with their needs.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Woody LaPierre fled the scene before officers arrived. LaPierre was arrested and...
Sunday morning shooting ties Lexington homicide record, suspect arrested
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
Catlett is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.
Lexington police arrest man in connection to homicide from August
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Hunter Collins, they are asked to contact the...
Missing Powell County teen located
The Lexington Police Department has assisted a Kentucky politician in recovering her stolen car.
Lexington police recover state representative’s stolen vehicle

Latest News

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has been on the ground in Eastern Kentucky for two...
WKYT Investigates: FEMA’s response in Eastern Kentucky
Longtime sports anchor Dave “Buzz” Baker is part of the KBA’s 2022 inductee class.
WKYT’s Dave ‘Buzz’ Baker inducted into KBA Hall of Fame
This is the 37th homicide in Lexington for 2022, tying the record set in 2021.
Lexington ties previous homicide record over the weekend
It stays calm across Kentucky through the week.
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast