Lexington ties previous homicide record over the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington tied last year’s homicide record over the weekend.

So far, 37 people have been killed in 2022. The latest was early Sunday morning on Oxford Circle.

Lexington’s first homicide of the year was back on January 3. Police say 24-year-old D’Andre Malik Green was shot and killed on Anniston Drive.

May has been the deadliest month for the city in 2022 with 11 homicides. All but two were gun-related.

Police say two of the cases in May stemmed from domestic violence. Nikki James is accused of stabbing her son and daughter at their apartment on Rogers Road. Police say Steven Wilson shot and killed his wife and two daughters at their home on Caywood Drive.

Of the year’s 37 homicides, 32 have been gun-related. Seven of the victims were 25 or younger, with the youngest victim being only 10 years old.

According to the Lexington police website, 15 of the year’s 37 homicides are still open investigations, including the year’s first homicide on January 3.

