Parking restrictions on State St. to remain for entire football season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wildcat fans are celebrating another weekend win and starting the season 4-0. But sometimes the excitement gets out of hand and turns criminal.

For that reason, Lexington police have set parking restrictions in the State Street area that will be in place for the rest of the season.

“Game days are really fun. Game day for me, last Saturday, was 14 hours for me, I really enjoyed it,” UK student Emily Brown said.

Brown has lived on State Street for three years. As an agriculture student, she and her roommates like living close to their classes.

“Being on this street there’s always something to do. I just walk right down the street and my friends are there so it’s always a good time,” Brown said.

You’ll remember earlier this month after UK beat Florida in an away game, rowdy fans took to State Street-- lighting couches on fire and even flipping a car.

Brown said that night, she moved her vehicle off the street knowing what was to come.

“It was a little more hectic than I had assumed it was going to get, especially Florida,” UK student Owen Francia said.

Brown’s neighbor, Francia, moved to State Street at the start of the school year. He and his roommates were in on the celebration, but once things got out of hand, they retreated to watch from outside their home.

“We had our driveway all back there filled up, we had cars in our yard. We kept everything off the street, we knew something was going to happen but we try to stay away from it as best as we could,” Francia said.

The Cats are ranked No. 7 in the AP poll. The last time they found themselves there was 1977, back when Jimmy Carter was president. Students say a jam-packed schedule the rest of the season may lead to more mayhem.

“I mean if we beat Georgia, they can’t stop State Street,” Francia said.

Lexington police say street parking restrictions will remain in effect on game days in a handful of areas -- including State Street -- likely through the rest of the season.

“Even our neighbor got a ticket and they were in the car just waiting in their car Friday or Saturday morning. It’s kind of an inconvenience for us, but I understand it, we don’t want to see anyone’s cars get flipped,” Francia said.

Lexington police say no arrests or charges have been filed so far in the criminal mischief that happened following the Florida game and a vehicle being flipped.

For a full look at street closures, click here.

