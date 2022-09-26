Police investigate fatal crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash reported Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff John Root says the crash happened around 2 p.m. on Slate Lick Church Road a few miles east of London.

Investigators report that a Kia Soul left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Donald J. Howard, 61, of East Bernstadt.

