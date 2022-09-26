Sawyer’s Bar & Grill reopening in new location

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular downtown Lexington restaurant was shut down due to the economic impact from the pandemic. But now, after 16 months off, Sawyer’s Downtown Bar and Grill is back, and the owner believes he’s in a better location.

“You know it’s amazing to me sometimes, I have been doing this as long as I have and some people notice it and do articles about it,” said Jim Sawyer, the owner of the restaurant.

Sawyer has owned it since 1993. His old popular lunch spot was on the corner of Main and Broadway. But when the pandemic hit, a lot of downtown employees were working from home, which meant business took a dive.

“We were seeing so many people working from home that we had about 20% of the workforce,” Sawyer said.

Barely making a profit, Sawyer was able to separate from his lease. Sixteen months later he’s now within the City Center block.

“It’s going to be a perfect fit for a steady lunch and a busy night,” Sawyer said.

Sawyer says hotels surrounding his restaurant will be even better for foot traffic. However, he said he is dealing with staffing and supply chain issues.

“When I open back up I’m going to feel complete and I going to feel like I’m back in control of what I lost when COVID hit,” Sawyer said.

Sawyer hopes to open up next Monday or Tuesday.

