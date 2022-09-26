UK men’s basketball to play Blue-White Game in Eastern Kentucky

(WKYT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the Big Blue Nation’s biggest events will take place right here in the mountains this year.

On Monday, officials with the University of Kentucky announced the men’s basketball team will travel to the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville for the annual Blue-White Game.

It will take place on Saturday, October 22nd at 6 p.m. The game will be another effort by UK to assist those in the state who have been affected by natural disasters as it will provide healing opportunities and raise funds for victims affected by recent floods.

“We’re excited to be able to come and play for the fans of Eastern Kentucky,” UK head coach John Calipari said in a statement. “This is a unique opportunity for the people in our state who have been affected and we hope we can provide a temporary escape with basketball and community engagement.”

All ticket revenue will go to those affected by the devastating floods through Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief. Ticket information and further details will be announced at a later date through Appalachian Wireless Arena and Ticketmaster.com

