Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Frost Threat Before Ian’s Impact

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a very chilly air mass in place for the closing days of September and we now have a full blown Green Thumb ALERT tonight and Wednesday morning. Patchy frost is possible for much of the region as temps reach the 30s.

As we are tracking the patchy frost potential, Hurricane Ian is getting close to a Florida landfall on Wednesday. What’s left of that may very well impact our weather by Friday or into the weekend.

Let’s begin with today’s chilly temps. Highs are only in the 60s with a mix of sun and a few fair weather clouds drifting in. With clearing skies and winds slowing down tonight, temps will drop into the middle and upper 30s for many areas.

That sets the stage for another chilly day on Wednesday as highs are back into the 60s.

Thursday starts with another threat for patchy frost and temps in the upper 30s and low 40s. Highs are generally in the 65-70 degree range for another fantastic fall day.

Hurricane Ian continues to spin in the eastern Gulf of Mexico and has a date with Florida.

This powerful hurricane will weaken once over land, but it’s likely to bring rain our way for the upcoming weekend. Heavy rainfall will be possible across the eastern half of the state.

