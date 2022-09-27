Deadly shooting reported in Greenup County, Ky

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly shooting Tuesday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.

The shooting was reported off Route 827 near Jeffs Valley, the sheriff confirms.

One person was found dead at the scene.

Further details have not yet been released.

