Deadly shooting reported in Greenup County, Ky

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly shooting Tuesday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.

The shooting was reported off Route 827 near Jeffs Valley, the sheriff confirms.

One person was found dead at the scene.

Further details have not yet been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A southern Kentucky minister took a fall during a wedding on Saturday. It’s the plunge that is...
Ky. minister falls into pond while officiating wedding
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Michael Carneal appeared by Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange during his...
Kentucky man who shot classmates in ‘97 imprisoned for life
Generic Night Sky Image
Skywatchers will enjoy a rare out-of-this-world view Monday night
(Source: MGN)
Beshear appoints new Commonwealth’s Attorney for Fayette County

Latest News

The ribbon was cut Tuesday morning for a new manufacturing facility that could bring new jobs...
Ribbon-cutting held for new manufacturing facility in Lexington
A little patchy frost is possible
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
There's a shot at some patchy frost
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cooler temps could lead to some patchy frost
FCPS moves forward on plans for new elementary, middle school
Michael Carneal appeared by Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange during his...
Survivors of ‘97 school shooting share relief after parole board decision