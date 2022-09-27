Eastern Ky. man dies in car crash, coroner says

(MGN online)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a crash that happened Monday.

The Floyd County Coroner’s Office told WYMT the crash happened on US 23 at the red light near Big Sandy Community and Technical College.

The coroner confirmed a man from Prestonsburg died in the crash.

We do not know the cause of the crash.

We are expecting more information to be released later Tuesday.

