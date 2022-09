EKU announces basketball schedule, including matchup with longtime rival, WKU

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The Eastern Kentucky Colonels released their basketball schedule on Tuesday and it includes a matchup in Richmond with in-state rival Western Kentucky.

The Hilltoppers, who have won 11 of the last 12 meetings with EKU, will visit Alumni Coliseum/McBrayer Arena on Nov. 10. It’s the first of a four-game series, dubbed “the Battle of the Bluegrass,” between the two schools.

Here is the rest of the EKU men’s basketball schedule:

Nov 7 (Mon) 7:30 p.m. Home Miami (Ohio)-Middletown Richmond, Ky. (McBrayer Arena)

Nov 10 (Thu) TBA Home Western Kentucky Richmond, Ky. (McBrayer Arena)

Nov 13 (Sun) 12:00 p.m. Away Cincinnati Cincinnati Ohio

Nov 18 (Fri) 6:00 p.m. Away Georgia State Atlanta, Ga.

Nov 19 (Sat) 5:30 p.m. Neutral UNC Asheville Atlanta, Ga.

Nov 20 (Sun) 1:00 p.m. Neutral Texas A&M - Commerce Atlanta, Ga.

Nov 23 (Wed) TBA Home Brescia Richmond, Ky. (McBrayer Arena)

Dec 2 (Fri) 7:00 p.m. Away James Madison Harrisonburg, Va.

Dec 7 (Wed) TBA Away Tennessee Knoxville, Tenn.

Dec 10 (Sat) TBA Home Boyce College Richmond, Ky. (McBrayer Arena)

Dec 14 (Wed) TBA Away Northern Kentucky Highland Heights, Ky.

Dec 17 (Sat) 7:00 p.m. Home Radford Richmond, Ky. (McBrayer Arena)

Dec 22 (Thu) 2:00 p.m. Home UNC Greensboro Richmond, Ky. (McBrayer Arena)

Dec 31 (Sat) 4:00 p.m. Home Queens Richmond, Ky. (McBrayer Arena)

Jan 2 (Mon) TBD Away Kennesaw State Kennesaw, Ga.

Jan 5 (Thu) 8:00 p.m. Away Central Arkansas Conway, Ark.

Jan 8 (Sun) 1:00 p.m. Home Liberty Richmond, Ky. (McBrayer Arena)

Jan 12 (Thu) 7:00 p.m. Home Florida Gulf Coast Richmond, Ky. (McBrayer Arena)

Jan 14 (Sat) 7:00 p.m. Home Stetson Richmond, Ky. (McBrayer Arena)

Jan 19 (Thu) 8:00 p.m. Away Lipscomb Nashville, Tenn.

Jan 21 (Sat) 4:00 p.m. Away Austin Peay Clarksville, Tenn.

Jan 26 (Thu) TBD Away Bellarmine Louisville, Ky.

Jan 28 (Sat) 7:00 p.m. Home Bellarmine Richmond, Ky. (McBrayer Arena)

Feb 2 (Thu) 7:30 p.m. Home Jacksonville State Richmond, Ky. (McBrayer Arena)

Feb 4 (Sat) 7:00 p.m. Home Kennesaw State Richmond, Ky. (McBrayer Arena)

Feb 9 (Thu) 7:00 p.m. Away Queens Charlotte, N.C.

Feb 11 (Sat) TBD Away Liberty Lynchburg, Va.

Feb 16 (Thu) 7:30 p.m. Home Central Arkansas Richmond, Ky. (McBrayer Arena)

Feb 18 (Sat) 7:00 p.m. Home North Alabama Richmond, Ky. (McBrayer Arena)

Feb 22 (Wed) TBD Away North Florida Jacksonville, Fla. Feb 24 (Fri) TBD Away Jacksonville Jacksonville, Fla.

Feb 27 (Mon) TBD Home First Round TBD

Feb 28 (Tue) TBD Home Quarterfinals TBD

Mar 2 (Thu) TBD Home Semifinals TBD

Mar 5 (Sun) TBD Home Championship TBD.

