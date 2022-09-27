FCPS moves forward on plans for new elementary, middle school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools is moving forward on plans for a new middle school.

The board voted to approve a development firm to begin ground on a new middle school expected to be built on Polo Club Boulevard. That project was put on hold after inflation caused prices to rise.

The board was recently given a higher estimate to begin construction.

The board also voted to purchase 28 acres of land in Masterson Station to build a new elementary school.

They also begun the process to find bidders to transform the old newspaper building for a career and technical education center.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.