FCPS moves forward on plans for new elementary, middle school
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools is moving forward on plans for a new middle school.
The board voted to approve a development firm to begin ground on a new middle school expected to be built on Polo Club Boulevard. That project was put on hold after inflation caused prices to rise.
The board was recently given a higher estimate to begin construction.
The board also voted to purchase 28 acres of land in Masterson Station to build a new elementary school.
They also begun the process to find bidders to transform the old newspaper building for a career and technical education center.
